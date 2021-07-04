Ernest Bradford "Pete" Eggett

Ernest Bradford "Pete" Eggett, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 3, 2021. He married Shirley Opfer on February 23, 1963, in Blair, Wisconsin and together they raised three children in their home in La Crosse.

Pete was born at home in Blair to Edmund and Berdine Eggett in a bed that his grandfather carved. He lived with his grandparents, Ole and Petra Olson, and attended Blair High School. He was an avid athlete and competed in track, baseball and basketball. He later went on to coach high school and junior high basketball and also shared his passion for basketball in his book, "Fever in the Spring", published in 1971.

After high school, he served in the Navy for four years during the Korean War where he was a flight engineer. His military travels took him to Hawaii, Japan, Ware Island, Midway Island, England and Africa. He later continued his love of flying by earning his private pilot's license. He was very proud of his military background and was an active member of the Blair American Legion where he was past commander. One of his favorite recent memories was participating in the Freedom Honor Flight in fall of 2014.

He earned his Master's Degree from Winona State University in 1965. He is remembered by many as a teacher at Logan High School, where over his 29 years he taught physics, math, and aerospace. Pete enjoyed deer and turkey hunting on his tree farm near Blair, elk hunting in the mountains and fishing in Canada. He spent much of his summer working on his farm and sold Christmas trees from his backyard for over 20 years.

He is survived by his children, Eric of La Crosse, Audra Wieser (Eric Larson) of La Crescent, and Amy (Greg) Clark of Warrens; grandchildren Kaleff Knack, Riley (Britny) Knack, Megan (Derek) Sparks, Matthew Wieser (Destiny Shore), Samuel Wieser, Benjamin, Zachary and Sara Stimac and one great grandchild due on his birthday in December. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and aunt, Mabel Olson.

Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 8th at Schumacher Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. So., La Crosse, with visitation from 4:00 p.m. until time of service. Rev. Harald Bringsjord will officiate. A burial service with military honors will be held on Friday, July 9th at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Blair, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to establish a scholarship fund in his name.