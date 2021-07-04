Menu
Ernest Bradford "Pete" Eggett
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Ernest Bradford "Pete" Eggett

Ernest Bradford "Pete" Eggett, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 3, 2021. He married Shirley Opfer on February 23, 1963, in Blair, Wisconsin and together they raised three children in their home in La Crosse.

Pete was born at home in Blair to Edmund and Berdine Eggett in a bed that his grandfather carved. He lived with his grandparents, Ole and Petra Olson, and attended Blair High School. He was an avid athlete and competed in track, baseball and basketball. He later went on to coach high school and junior high basketball and also shared his passion for basketball in his book, "Fever in the Spring", published in 1971.

After high school, he served in the Navy for four years during the Korean War where he was a flight engineer. His military travels took him to Hawaii, Japan, Ware Island, Midway Island, England and Africa. He later continued his love of flying by earning his private pilot's license. He was very proud of his military background and was an active member of the Blair American Legion where he was past commander. One of his favorite recent memories was participating in the Freedom Honor Flight in fall of 2014.

He earned his Master's Degree from Winona State University in 1965. He is remembered by many as a teacher at Logan High School, where over his 29 years he taught physics, math, and aerospace. Pete enjoyed deer and turkey hunting on his tree farm near Blair, elk hunting in the mountains and fishing in Canada. He spent much of his summer working on his farm and sold Christmas trees from his backyard for over 20 years.

He is survived by his children, Eric of La Crosse, Audra Wieser (Eric Larson) of La Crescent, and Amy (Greg) Clark of Warrens; grandchildren Kaleff Knack, Riley (Britny) Knack, Megan (Derek) Sparks, Matthew Wieser (Destiny Shore), Samuel Wieser, Benjamin, Zachary and Sara Stimac and one great grandchild due on his birthday in December. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and aunt, Mabel Olson.

Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 8th at Schumacher Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. So., La Crosse, with visitation from 4:00 p.m. until time of service. Rev. Harald Bringsjord will officiate. A burial service with military honors will be held on Friday, July 9th at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Blair, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to establish a scholarship fund in his name.



Published by La Crosse Tribune from Jul. 4 to Jul. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Jul
8
Memorial service
6:30p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Jul
9
Burial
11:00a.m.
Zion Lutheran Cemetery
Blair, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Much Thanks to You Mr. Ernest for your service in the Korean War. Peace to us All.
Nancy E
July 10, 2021
I am so thankful that I got to meet Pete & spend the past year and a half with him at SpringBrook. I will treasure the memories I have of him & I will miss him so very much. Not sure who's going to whip my butt at Farkle now. RIP my dear friend. My condolences to his family.
Crystal Slater
Friend
July 8, 2021
Sorry I can't make the service. I taught with Ernie and appreciated his willingness to stand up for teachers. I am sorry for your loss.
Vicki Burke
Friend
July 8, 2021
He was a great teacher. I am sorry for your loss.
Patricia Belke-Becker
July 8, 2021
Pete was my godfather and will always hold a special place in my heart ! May God bless your family in this time of sorrow.
Shari (Everson) Grote and family
Family
July 8, 2021
Pete was an amazing soul; I am sorry to hear he passed. Three words spring to my mind when remembering Pete. Patience, Understanding, Kindness. Though I had not seen him in many years, my memories of him have not faded. Pete was an intelligent man and the longer you knew him you realized it. He was not always vocal with his thoughts, but he used his intelligence in a humble way (teacher in him). He always would listen, think and then tell you how he saw things and most times than not, you knew he was right.
I have great memories of being at Pete’s house, especially in the fall and winter. Shirley would be making supper in the kitchen and Pete forever keeping the wood stove going and I would sit and enjoy their company. I think he had an extra gleam in his eye when fall was approaching. He was getting his Christmas trees ready to sell, hunting, Lefse dinners in Blair and the woodstove, such a nice memory. I can still picture him stoking up the woodstove and then sitting back and relaxing (except during Christmas tree season). He was a great man with great family. What an incredible soul Pete was! He leaves behind so many special memories and a legacy of love to his family and all that knew him.
The older I am I now realize the wisdom and strength of Pete was his willingness to help and teach. I did not have him for a high school teacher, but you could see his brilliance and calm nature in his everyday interactions. He enjoyed life and loved his family. God Bless Pete, and your family.
David Knack
Friend
July 7, 2021
I have great memories of spending time at your house.
Terri Rudolph Monnett
Friend
July 5, 2021
