Estelle Ann Pedace

Estelle Ann Pedace, passed away at Hillview Heath Care Center Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the age of 88. She was born May 10, 1932, in Norwich, Conn., to Edmund Olsson and Doris (Adams) Olsson. Estelle leaves behind her sister, Nancy (Bill) Missino of Norwich, Conn.; three children, Nancy (John) Birkla of Louisville, Ky., John (Terri) Pedace and Bill (Diane) Pedace, both of La Crosse; as well as six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Her husband, John, preceded her in death by eight days.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 7, at Mary Mother of the Church Catholic Parish for both Estelle and John. Memory tables will be on display beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed. The Mass can be viewed live streamed, beginning with a eulogy at 11 a.m. at www.mmoclacrosse.org. A private interment ceremony of Estelle and John's ashes will take place at the Catholic Cemetery of La Crosse, following the Mass.

Memorials may be given to the Mary Mother of the Church (MMOC) Building Fund, or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4500 Montgomery Ave. Suite 1100 N. Bethesda, MD 20814, in their memory. Please visit www.schumacher-kish.com for a full obituary and online guestbook.