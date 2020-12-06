Esther A. Hahn

Esther A. Hahn (née Arneson), 97, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 74 years, Raymund Hahn; four children, Diane (George) Waldow, Renae (Paul) Eckberg, Alan Hahn, and Terry Hahn; five grandchildren, Kelly (John) Perry, Chelsea Eckberg, Leslie (Kristoffer) Shideman, Heidi (Luke) Zenger, and Jamie Eckberg; three great-grandchildren, Johannah, Jordan, and Damien Perry; her sister, Gladys Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Esther has been reunited in heaven with her daughter, Bonnie; grandson, Michael Waldow; her parents; two brothers; and three sisters.

Esther was born in Houston County, Minn., April 20, 1923, to James and Clara (née Storlie) Arneson. She graduated from Caledonia High School in 1941. Esther and Ray corresponded during World War II and were married June 2, 1946. They are charter members of Prince of Peace and Esther actively participated in her church and her community, in addition to working as a school cook. She enjoyed spending time with her family, dancing, reading, baking, and sewing. She will be remembered for her loving kindness, her passion, and her dedication to her family and faith.

Due to the pandemic, no guests may attend memorial services in person. The family welcomes you to join us at 1 p.m. Dec. 7, via live-stream on the Schumacher-Kish Facebook page. Pastor Kent Johnson will officiate and interment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Prince of Peace Worship Fund.