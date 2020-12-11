Menu
Esther D. Reinke
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Caledonia Chapel
518 W Main St
Caledonia, MN

Esther D. Reinke

EITZEN, Minn. -- Esther D. Reinke, 87, of rural Eitzen passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, due to complications from a recent surgery.

Private family funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 12, at St. John's U.C.C. Wheatland. Pastor Paul Burgess will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Funeral service
St. John's U.C.C. Wheatland
MN
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Caledonia Chapel

sorry for your loss
gerald brumm
December 13, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Esther will be missed.
Janet Weymiller
December 11, 2020
Our deepest sympathies . May fond memories fill your hearts with peace.
Bill and Judy Koch
December 11, 2020
Donna Dee
December 11, 2020
