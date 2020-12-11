Esther D. Reinke

EITZEN, Minn. -- Esther D. Reinke, 87, of rural Eitzen passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, due to complications from a recent surgery.

Private family funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 12, at St. John's U.C.C. Wheatland. Pastor Paul Burgess will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be offered and a complete obituary may be found at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.