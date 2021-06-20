Ethel L. Corbett

LA CROSSE - Ethel L. Corbett passed away peacefully on June 13, 2021 at age 97, one day after the mutual birthday she shared with George H.W. Bush. She liked to tell others about the birthday card she received from the White House when he was President.

She was born to Martin and Hilda (Peterson) Sackmaster in La Crosse where she lived and worked hard all of her life. No matter the hardship, our family could always depend on Mom. She was united in marriage to Thomas "Tom" Corbett on June 29, 1942, and they had two daughters and one son. Ethel stayed home to raise her family until Tom passed away in 1967. She was then hired at La Crosse Footwear and worked there for thirteen years until her retirement.

Ethel is survived by daughters: Judith Hutchens of La Crosse and Dianna (Michael) Latshaw of Holmen; a son Gary Corbett of Portsmouth, VA; two grandchildren: Kimberly (Daryl) Tabbert and Lisa Latshaw; four great-grandchildren: Nickalas (Whitney) Tabbert, Megan Tabbert, Brittney Waraxa and Kody Kroplin; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, three brothers and three sisters.

Special thanks to the physicians, staff and hospice personnel at Mayo Clinic Health System as well as the staff at Hillview Health Care Center for their compassion and care of Ethel.

Honoring Ethel's wishes, a private family burial next to her husband will take place in the Onalaska City Cemetery.

The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services are assisting the family. Memorials may be given to Mayo Clinic, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905; (Please note Alzheimer's Research and Ethel's name on your donation); the Salvation Army, or a charity of your choice. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.