Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ethelyn Rose Kammel-Thiele
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Ethelyn Rose "Ettie" Kammel-Thiele

LA CROSSE - Ethelyn Rose "Ettie" Kammel-Thiele, 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Bethel Nursing Center in Viroqua, WI. Ettie was born on August 23, 1931 in Chaseburg, WI to Frank and Orma (Elsen) Mlsna. She was the youngest of four children: Cecelia (Bernie) Humfeld of Chaseburg, Bernard (Phyllis) Mlsna of La Crosse, and Rosie (Billy) Le Jeune of Coon Valley who all preceded her in death.

Ettie married Eugene "Gene" Kammel on October 24, 1950 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Coon Valley. They had four children: Linda, Terry, Paul, and Duane. They owned and operated a wholesale Bait Dealership for 27 years, retiring in September of 1991. They also owned and operated a farm for many years. Gene passed away in July of 1992.

On August 12, 1995 Ettie married Bernie Thiele at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. They were both retired. Bernie passed away in June of 2017.

Ettie loved casinos and gambling. She also loved having her children and grandchildren around. She is survived by her four children: Linda (Allen) Walker of Viroqua, Terry (Susan) Kammel, Paul (Barbara) Kammel, and Duane (Sandra) Kammel; all of La Crosse, six grandchildren: Tammy (David) Hatfield of LaFarge, WI, Tina (Graham) Skaluba of Trinidad, CO, Melissa (Scott) Dykman of Sparta, Matt (Stacey) Kammel of La Crosse, Teresa (Matt) Ericksmoen of La Crosse, and Jessica Kammel; of La Crosse, and seven great-grandchildren: twins Kyle and Corey Deyo of Sparta, Connor Hatfield of LaFarge, Ty and Jessa Ericksmoen of La Crosse, and Rick and Brandon Blair of La Crosse.

A private family service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Ettie's family extends our heartfelt thanks to the staffs at Bethel Oaks Memory Care, Bethel Home, St. Croix Hospice, and her team at Inclusa for the loving care and comfort they gave her. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Linda, I'm so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Susan Skemp
January 5, 2022
So very sorry to the family for your loss .
She was a wonderful lady. You are all in our thoughts and prayers
Dan and Jean Hundt
Dan and Jean Hundt
Friend
January 5, 2022
So sorry to hear of Ettie's passing. Francis and I want to extend our deepest sympathy to the family. We always looked forward to hear a new joke from Ettie. Now all the siblings are back together again with our heavenly father.
Carol LeJeune
January 4, 2022
So sorry for your loss, will always remember her laugh.
Joyce kammel
January 4, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with Ettie's great family. She was a wonderful person.
Kristine Patterson
January 4, 2022
Our deepest sympathies to the family of Ettie We use to enjoy her company at the 10 mile house. She was a fun lady to be around
Richard and Joan Weimar
January 4, 2022
Our deepest sympathies on the passing of Ettie. Lots of good memories of her when she would be at Billy's Lantern. She was a lovely lady, may she rest in peace. Sincerely, Julie, Dale, & Benjamin Silha
Julie Silha
January 3, 2022
I'm so sorry to hear of Ettie's passing. My sympathy to all of the family. I can remember taking a picture of Ettie, Rosie, Bernie and mom at a family reunion at the park on St. Joseph's Ridge park. It doesn't seem like so long ago! I'm sad that the last member of the family is gone but I'm happy that they will all see one another again. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Deb (Humfeld) Betz
Debra Betz
January 1, 2022
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results