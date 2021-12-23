Eugene "Sonny" Merl Anderson

BANGOR - Eugene "Sonny" Merl Anderson, others knew him as "Pickles", age 74, of Bangor, formerly of Westby, WI, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the Bangor Community Home in Bangor, WI. He was born February 17, 1947, to Hilmer and Hazel (Lee) Anderson, in La Crosse, WI.

Pickles was a 1965 graduate of Westby High School and joined the United States Air Force February of 1967. He proudly served his country until 1975 when he was honorably discharged. Pickles then joined the Army National Guard and was active for many years with the Viroqua Veteran's Honor Guard.

Pickles was very social and active in the community. He was a proud veteran who was grateful to be chosen for the Freedom Honor Flight with his daughter in 2019. Through the years he made some good friends and travelled to area horse-pulls to watch them compete. And Pickles looked forward to sleigh rides at Christmas Time with family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Karlene (Brian Buckmaster) Jensen of Sparta, WI; her children: Meredith (Andrew) Gardner and daughter, Greta, of Bangor, and Trenton Jensen; brothers and sisters: Doug (Karen) of Oak Creek, WI, Vickie Anderson of Tomah, WI, Richard "Red" (Dianne) of Westby, WI, Pat (Dave) Strittmater of La Crosse, WI, and Monte (Robin) of Neosho, MO; along with many other relatives, nieces, nephews and friends.

Pickles was preceded in death by his parents, Hilmer and Hazel Anderson; and grandparents, Oscar and Inga Lee and Elvin and Ella Anderson.

A Visitation for Pickles will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Funeral Services will take place at 12:00 Noon. Burial with full military honors will follow in the North Coon Prairie Cemetery, Newry, WI. Memorials may be given in memory of Pickles to the Freedom Honor Flight Organization.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.