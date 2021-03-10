Eugene 'Gene' J. Gerke

Eugene "Gene" J. Gerke, 81, of La Crosse died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his home. He was born Sept. 21, 1939, in La Crosse, to Alvin and Elizabeth (Roesler) Gerke. Gene graduated from Aquinas High School and served with the U.S. Marine Corps. Gene married Betty Breidel Nov. 7, 1959, in St. Thomas More Catholic Church. He had worked at Williams Construction, Fleming, and Walmart. He enjoyed woodworking, making bird houses, and crafts. He loved mowing the grass, tinkering in the garage and watching the birds.

Gene is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Betty; six children, Gene Jr., Steve, Joe (Julie), Cheryl (J.D. Dumale) Mommaerts, Sharon Embke, and Vicky (Greg) Kast; 11 grandchildren, Lauren Gerke, Emily Gerke, Kyle Gerke, Katie (Ryan) Deerberg, Meghan (Matt) Bradley, Josh Gerke, Melissa (Corey) Yolitz, Alison Mommaerts, Jessica Embke, Christina (Matthew) Weber, and Aaron Embke; a great-grandchild, baby Weber on the way; nine brothers and sisters, Ken (Jackie) Gerke, Elizabeth Roth, Sister Malinda Gerke, Donna (Paul) Cuta, Jim (Darlene) Gerke, Paul (Sally) Gerke, Mary Ellen (Dave) Clements, Greg (Pat) Gerke, and Mary Lu Gerke; and a sister-in-law, Ann Gerke. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alfred Gerke, Don (Barb) Gerke, and Alvin Gerke Jr.; and a brother-in-law, Richard Roth.

A gathering for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 15, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. A private family service will follow with Msgr. Michael Gorman officiating. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.