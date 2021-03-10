Menu
Eugene J. "Gene" Gerke
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Eugene 'Gene' J. Gerke

Eugene "Gene" J. Gerke, 81, of La Crosse died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his home. He was born Sept. 21, 1939, in La Crosse, to Alvin and Elizabeth (Roesler) Gerke. Gene graduated from Aquinas High School and served with the U.S. Marine Corps. Gene married Betty Breidel Nov. 7, 1959, in St. Thomas More Catholic Church. He had worked at Williams Construction, Fleming, and Walmart. He enjoyed woodworking, making bird houses, and crafts. He loved mowing the grass, tinkering in the garage and watching the birds.

Gene is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Betty; six children, Gene Jr., Steve, Joe (Julie), Cheryl (J.D. Dumale) Mommaerts, Sharon Embke, and Vicky (Greg) Kast; 11 grandchildren, Lauren Gerke, Emily Gerke, Kyle Gerke, Katie (Ryan) Deerberg, Meghan (Matt) Bradley, Josh Gerke, Melissa (Corey) Yolitz, Alison Mommaerts, Jessica Embke, Christina (Matthew) Weber, and Aaron Embke; a great-grandchild, baby Weber on the way; nine brothers and sisters, Ken (Jackie) Gerke, Elizabeth Roth, Sister Malinda Gerke, Donna (Paul) Cuta, Jim (Darlene) Gerke, Paul (Sally) Gerke, Mary Ellen (Dave) Clements, Greg (Pat) Gerke, and Mary Lu Gerke; and a sister-in-law, Ann Gerke. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alfred Gerke, Don (Barb) Gerke, and Alvin Gerke Jr.; and a brother-in-law, Richard Roth.

A gathering for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 15, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. A private family service will follow with Msgr. Michael Gorman officiating. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Memorial Gathering
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sympathy to the Gerke family. Gene was a kind man and he will be missed.
Tom and Sue Schams
Family
March 16, 2021
RIP Gene. A finer man would be hard to find. God Speed. Prayers and condolences to the entire Gerke family.
mike weber
March 16, 2021
He was more than my mentor. He was was integral to my foundation and my identity today. I'm blessed for having him - a good good man.
Ryan Williams
Significant_other
March 15, 2021
My deep sympathy to Betty and children. Gene was a fun loving brother, father and friend. There are many angels in heaven rejoicing that Gene is coming home. Love you bro.
Mary Lu Gerke
Sister
March 15, 2021
Jim and Paula Bantle would like to express our sympathy to the Gerke family for the loss of Gene in their lives. Losing a husband, father, grandfather, brother is never easy and I am sure he will be missed. We will keep you in or prayers.
Jim & Paula Bantle
March 10, 2021
Gene was always so kind during his years as a greeter at Walmart. It wasn't too many visits before he recognized my young son at the time. He made a point to chat with my son every time. Gene was very kind to us. R.I.P. Sir...
Will Faulkner
March 10, 2021
