Eugene "Skip" Clifford Knudson

PORTAGE - Eugene "Skip" Clifford Knudson passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022. He was born to Oda Marie (Miller) Knudson and Clifford Earl Knudson on January 14, 1935, in Stevens Point, WI. He was the older brother to Gary Knudson. Skip grew up in Adams-Friendship, WI, and served in the Army where he was a field radio repairman. He went on to complete college in Madison, WI where he met and fell in love with Mary Lou Zanoni. They were married on February 7, 1959, and had three children, Tracy, Cori, and Tara. The family lived in Maryland and New York before settling back in Wisconsin. He worked at the NSA, Bell Aerosystems Company, and Olin Corporation before deciding to return to school at UW Whitewater for his Master of Science in Education. He went on to have a long career in business administration at several institutions: Sauk Prairie Schools in Prairie du Sac, WI; Viterbo College in La Crosse, WI; and Quincy University in Quincy, Illinois. He loved vodka gimlets, Badger sports, Packers games, boating, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. He was known for his great hugs. Kind, accepting, selfless and determined, Skip was cherished and respected by those he knew and loved. He walked through this life knowing love and loss, finding adventure, and teaching his family the value of loving and supporting each other.

He is survived by his companion, Shirley Detienne of Portage, WI; brother, Gary Knudson of Mesa, AZ; son, Tracy Knudson of Wausau, WI; daughter, Cori Knudson (Ann Christoffer) of Gays Mills, WI and daughter, Tara Duval (Mike Duval) of Brainerd, MN; grandchildren: Tyler Knudson, Sara Jacobs, Riley Knudson, Casey Duval, Ross Duval, and Teagan Knudson; along with many much-loved great-grandchildren who brought him such joy. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Mary Knudson.

Skip's family life has been touched by Alzheimer's and he was doing his part to help find a cure. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin at alzwisc.org or 6314 Odana Road, Suite 4, Madison, WI 53719.

A celebration of life will be scheduled in the Spring.