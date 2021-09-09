Menu
Eugene M. Niedfeldt
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Bangor Chapel
102 Hattan St
Bangor, WI

Eugene M. Niedfeldt

ONALASKA - Eugene M. Niedfeldt, 70, of Onalaska, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

He was born September 19, 1950, in La Crosse, to Maynard and Lorraine (Schmeckpeper) Niedfeldt. Eugene was employed at Northern Engraving for 40 years. He enjoyed going to flea markets, dancing, playing cards, boating, watching TV especially Westerns, and enjoying his favorite foods, Pepsi, Cheetos, and chocolate.

Survivors include his daughter, Brandy Niedfeldt; three siblings: Eleanor (Mike) Amundson, Roger (Rachel) Niedfeldt, and Joanne (Steven) Kreutzer; one sister-in-law, Bonnie Niedfeldt; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gerald "Jerry"; sister, Dianne; and nephew, Russel Amundson.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 10, 2021, at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church in West Salem. Rev. Galen J. Riediger will officiate. Burial will be in Burns Cemetery, rural Bangor. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m., until the time of service, Friday, at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Christ Ev. Lutheran Church
West Salem, WI
Sep
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Christ Ev. Lutheran Church
West Salem, WI
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Bangor Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sincere condolences on the passing of Eugene may god keep you in his arms
Barb Thill and family
Family
September 10, 2021
