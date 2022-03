Eulonda I. Roush

Eulonda I. Roush passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the age of 92. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 2503 Main St., La Crosse WI with a reception to follow. The Rev. R. Kent Cormack will officiate.