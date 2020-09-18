Evelyn Ione Shepard

BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Evelyn Ione Shepard, 90, of Black River Falls passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the Pine View Care Center. She was born in La Crosse Oct. 14, 1929, to Jess and Jessie (Hanson) Whitewater. She later married Donald Shepard April 16, 1965.

Evelyn was a devoted wife and mother of five. She lived the majority of her life in La Crosse but also spent time in Alaska, California and Texas. She enjoyed spending her summers fishing and in the fall she enjoyed hunting with her husband and brother She also enjoyed her chickens, bingo, canning tomatoes, and all around country life Some of her favorite pastimes include shopping with her granddaughter, Jaycee and trips to the casino.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Donald; two daughters, Willow (Dave) Lawrie and Liana (Peter) Kyser; son, Michael Hellerude; and a brother, Gene "Butch" Whitewater. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Shepard; daughter, Gloria (Hellrude) Godfrey; her parents; three sisters, Bernida Pettigrove, Donna Hanson, Eva Revels; and four brothers, James, Donny, Jess, and Raymond Whitewater.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska. Burial will be in the French Island Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. Monday, until time of services at the funeral. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and masks will be required. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.