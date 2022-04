Fern A. Larson

Fern A. Larson, 93, of Onalaska, WI, died on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Onalaska Care Center.

She will be laid to rest in the Chapel of Devotion Mausoleum at Woodlawn Cemetery in La Crosse. There will be no services held at this time.

