Florence 'Flo' Page

ONALASKA -- Florence "Flo" Page, 77, of Onalaska passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, after a five-year battle with lung cancer. Flo was born Dec. 12, 1942, to Edward and Rose Bahr in La Crosse, and graduated from West Salem High School in 1960. She married her soulmate, Conrad Page, July 8, 1964, and together they recently celebrated 56 years of marriage.

Flo is survived by her husband, Conrad; two sisters, Pat Niebuhr and Carol Geier; three children, Rob Page of Onalaska, Teresa (Todd) Hase of Brownsville, Minn., and Shelly (Randy) Corcoran of La Crescent, Minn.; her pride and joy, her six grandchildren, Sierra Hase, Ashley Hase, Mackenzie Page, Tanner Corcoran, Brayden Page, and Ty Corcoran; and her dog, Buddy. Flo was preceded in death by her mother and father.

Flo rarely missed any of the grandkids' events and was their biggest fan. Flo enjoyed her outings with her classmates, wine ladies, card/domino groups, and her friends from the YMCA. She also loved to garden, bake, travel, and spend time with her family. Flo was a lifelong member of the Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Onalaska.

Per Flo's request and current restrictions, a private memorial service will be held for the immediate family Saturday, Flo's birthday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be made to the Gundersen Lutheran Cancer Research and Patient Support Funds and the La Crosse Area Family YMCA Cancer Survivor Program. Please send any photos and/or memories that you'd like to share with the family to [email protected] by noon Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. The family would like to thank the Gundersen Lutheran Oncology Department for their support and excellent care.

Beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, and friend - you will forever be in our hearts!

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.