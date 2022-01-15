Florence Carol Roberts

LA CROSSE - Florence Carol Sacia, who was born on November 27, 1921, to Howard and Jeanette Sacia (nee Lowener) and raised in their farm home in rural Holmen, WI, passed away at her home on Sunday, January 9, 2022, of natural causes, with her children at her side. Florence was confirmed at Lewis Valley Lutheran Church and graduated from Mindoro High School in 1939. She worked at the Auto Lite factory during World War II and for a few years in the 1950s. She married Howard Clayton Roberts on February 10, 1945, who died on August 15, 2004. Her sisters were: Marie Gilbertson, Sylvia Frisvold, Hazel Olson and Joyce Pfaff; her brothers were: Frank Sacia, Kenneth Sacia, and Harmon Sacia(all deceased).

Homekeeping was a joy to Florence, whether it was routine chores or seasonal tasks. She was known to make an excellent pie from scratch every Saturday morning for almost 70 years. Florence enjoyed her 100th birthday celebration at her home in November with family, friends and neighbors celebrating with her. She enjoyed seeing everyone and sharing stories with them.

Florence enjoyed her life raising her children and lovingly cared for the same home for 66 years on the north side of La Crosse. She was an avid, well-informed Packers and Braves/Brewers fan. In addition to being an informed sports fan, she was up to date on local and national current events with the ability to express her opinion clearly and concisely until her passing.

Florence is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Roberts of La Crosse, WI, a retired nurse; son, Robin Roberts of Edina, MN, a retired banker (daughter-in-law, Linda). Florence has one granddaughter, Justina Roberts, of Minneapolis, MN, an attorney. Her children and grandchild were the joy of her life.

The funeral service will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. with a viewing 30 minutes prior at Bethel Lutheran Church, 1931 Loomis St, La Crosse, WI. Interment will be at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park in the Spring. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Special thanks to everyone at St. Croix Hospice who made it very easy for mom to stay in her home with her children taking care of her until her death.

In lieu of flowers, you're invited to send memorials to the Busy Bees at Bethel Lutheran Church (1931 Loomis St, La Crosse, WI 54603) or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com