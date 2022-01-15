Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Florence Carol Roberts
1921 - 2022
BORN
1921
DIED
2022

Florence Carol Roberts

LA CROSSE - Florence Carol Sacia, who was born on November 27, 1921, to Howard and Jeanette Sacia (nee Lowener) and raised in their farm home in rural Holmen, WI, passed away at her home on Sunday, January 9, 2022, of natural causes, with her children at her side. Florence was confirmed at Lewis Valley Lutheran Church and graduated from Mindoro High School in 1939. She worked at the Auto Lite factory during World War II and for a few years in the 1950s. She married Howard Clayton Roberts on February 10, 1945, who died on August 15, 2004. Her sisters were: Marie Gilbertson, Sylvia Frisvold, Hazel Olson and Joyce Pfaff; her brothers were: Frank Sacia, Kenneth Sacia, and Harmon Sacia(all deceased).

Homekeeping was a joy to Florence, whether it was routine chores or seasonal tasks. She was known to make an excellent pie from scratch every Saturday morning for almost 70 years. Florence enjoyed her 100th birthday celebration at her home in November with family, friends and neighbors celebrating with her. She enjoyed seeing everyone and sharing stories with them.

Florence enjoyed her life raising her children and lovingly cared for the same home for 66 years on the north side of La Crosse. She was an avid, well-informed Packers and Braves/Brewers fan. In addition to being an informed sports fan, she was up to date on local and national current events with the ability to express her opinion clearly and concisely until her passing.

Florence is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Roberts of La Crosse, WI, a retired nurse; son, Robin Roberts of Edina, MN, a retired banker (daughter-in-law, Linda). Florence has one granddaughter, Justina Roberts, of Minneapolis, MN, an attorney. Her children and grandchild were the joy of her life.

The funeral service will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. with a viewing 30 minutes prior at Bethel Lutheran Church, 1931 Loomis St, La Crosse, WI. Interment will be at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park in the Spring. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Special thanks to everyone at St. Croix Hospice who made it very easy for mom to stay in her home with her children taking care of her until her death.

In lieu of flowers, you're invited to send memorials to the Busy Bees at Bethel Lutheran Church (1931 Loomis St, La Crosse, WI 54603) or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jan. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
21
Visitation
2:30p.m.
Bethel Lutheran Church
1931 Loomis St, La Crosse, WI
Jan
21
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Bethel Lutheran Church
1931 Loomis St, La Crosse, WI
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My dear friend, I will miss those wonderful times we had together sharing a cup of coffee and snacks after I had mowed the yard or shoveled the sidewalk. A 100 years on this earth is but a speck of time compared to the time you will spend in heaven. You leave us with sorrow, but we rejoice in your new life. All I can say is thank you for being a part of my life.
John Helfrich
Friend
January 19, 2022
Kathleen: Bill and I send our condolences for the passing of your mother. Your devotion to and care of her was so evident and inspiring. Your mom was surely blessed by such a devoted family.
Terry Wagner
January 15, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results