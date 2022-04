Floyd G. Richardson

HOLMEN -- Floyd G. Richardson, 94, of Holmen passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System. A private family funeral service will be held at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial with full military honors will be held in the Pine Cliff Cemetery in Galesville. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.