Frances (Fran) O. Leicht

Frances (Fran) O. Leicht, 98, of West Salem passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 12, 2021. She was born on November 28, 1923 in Bangor to Julia Knudson and Floyd Johnson. Fran graduated from West Salem High School in 1941. Fran married Robert S. (Bob) Leicht on October 20, 1945 and had three children. Fran was a devoted wife and mother and much loved by everyone she touched in her life.

Fran was an avid Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badgers fan. Fran loved going to her children's and grandchildren's sporting events. Fran also loved playing Zion-check and bridge with her friends and she loved golfing with the girls. Fran travelled to many exotic islands especially with the Densons. Fran also spent many summers with all her friends at Lake Neshonoc Campground. Later in life Fran enjoyed motorhome trips to their Florida winter home. Fran also enjoyed those special breakfasts with her close neighbors and friends. The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Gundersen Health System who showed such compassion during her last days.

Fran is survived by her children: daughters, Diane (Jim) Waller and Nancy Leicht and son Jim. By grandchildren: Kelly (Kevin) McDermott and their children Ireland, Keagan, Kinley, and Kallen; Shannon (Brett) Johnson and their children Halle, Evelynn, Viviann, and Lenna; Lynse (Jonathan) Schmidt and their children Gavin and Trenton; Tonya (Todd) Lassanske and their daughter Gavrielle and Todd's sons, Cole and Jonah. She is also survived by Shawn (special friend Nikki) and his sons Tarek and Jalen and by special friend Pam Eggen who treated her like her own family and Mike Morley. Fran was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Bob. The family will have a celebration of Fran's life at a later date in the Spring.