Frances Ann Zeimet
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Frances Ann Zeimet (nee Ward)

LA CROSSE - Frances Ann Zeimet (nee Ward) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

A memorial service celebrating Fran's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. So., La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Park Hunter will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. An online guest book and Fran's complete obituary can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Jun
19
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
My grandmother was a very smart and strong woman. The legacy she leaves is an inspiration for everyone to follow and she touched so many lives throughout it all. Rest in peace, you have found a better place.
Sarah Pridemore
Grandchild
January 13, 2021
