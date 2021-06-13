Frances Ann Zeimet (nee Ward)
LA CROSSE - Frances Ann Zeimet (nee Ward) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
A memorial service celebrating Fran's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. So., La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Park Hunter will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. An online guest book and Fran's complete obituary can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.