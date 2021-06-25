Francis Adolf Blaschke

Francis Adolf Blaschke, age 95, passed away peacefully early on Friday, May 28, 2021.

Born in Sparta, WI on March 16, 1926, Fran was the son of the late Vincent and Myrtle Blaschke. He graduated from St. Mary's Catholic School in 1940 and Tomah High School in 1944. Fran also attended the New York Institute of Photography- Correspondence Course. After graduating from high school, Fran enlisted in the Army Air Corps, where he was stationed in Hawaii and Japan.

After his enlistment, Fran returned to Tomah, where he opened Fran Blaschke Photo Studio. After moving to Wilmington, DE in 1956, Fran worked at Freihofer Bread Delivery and International Sound, Inc./Delaware Park Race Track. Through the years, Fran's passion and career was as a photographer with American School Photographers.

Fran was predeceased by his loving wife, Dorothy A. (Okoniewski) Blaschke; his dear daughter, Bernadette Anne Blaschke; his parents; and his brother, Vincent J. Blaschke. He is survived by his sons: Mark A. Blaschke of Wilmington, DE and Francis V. Osborn Blaschke of Leominster, MA; and the extended families of the Okoniewskis in the Delmarva area and the Blaschkes in Tomah, WI.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church, 809 S. Broom St., Wilmington, DE 19805, where family and friends were invited to visit beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE.

The Blaschke family wishes to thank professional, caring staff at both Lodge Lane and the Kutz Home. Many heartfelt thanks are also extended to Dad's many friends, neighbors and relatives who offered their love, time and energy in so many amazing and varied ways during these past few years. And finally, to the Bernardine Sisters for remembering dad on their prayer line. We recognize how fortunate we are and will remain eternally grateful.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church; St. Mary's Catholic Church (Queen of the Apostles), 303 W. Monroe St., Tomah, WI 54660; or Kutz Senior Living Campus, 704 River Rd., Wilmington, DE 19809.

