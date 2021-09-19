Frank H. Birnbaum

LA CROSSE - Frank H. Birnbaum, 78, of La Crosse, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at his home with his wife by his side.

He was born in La Crosse on March 13, 1943, to Howard and Frances (Zink) Birnbaum. As a young boy, Frank started working at Birnbaum's Park and Shop. He stayed until the store was sold in 1971.

Frank graduated from Logan High School and then joined the Army Reserve, serving for five years. During that time, in 1963, he met Linda Sneath. They married in 1965 and just celebrated their 56-th anniversary this past April. They raised a family of two sons: Jeffery Howard and Dustin David; and were also blessed with three wonderful grandsons: Grant Alexander, Jack Howard and Timothy David. Frank loved his family deeply and was a great teacher to his boys.

Frank was a "jack-of-all-trades". When the store sold, he went to work at G. Heileman Brewery and retired in 1984 due to his health. He took up golf, loved playing cards, was an avid NASCAR fan, and enjoyed gardening, traveling, and spending time with his old buddies: David Osley, Terry Sargent and Art Ingalls. He also missed his canine friends: Tuffy, AJ, and most recently, Ozzie.

Frank is survived by his wife, Linda; his sons and grandsons; two brothers: Kenny (Donna) and Howard, Jr. (Maurita); one sister, Mary Jo; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Helen Perlich.

A celebration of Frank's life will be held from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m., Sunday, September 26, at American Legion Post 52, Sixth and Market Sts., in La Crosse, hosted by Kathy Wagner, Sheila Morrison and Marilyn Sneath. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.