Frank Howard Burfield

HOUSTON, Minn. -- Frank Howard Burfield, 89, of rural Houston passed peacefully, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab, with family by his side.

A private family service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, with the Reverend Linda McPeak officiating. He will be laid to rest at the Stone Church Cemetery, rural Houston. The funeral will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/Cross-of-Christ-Lutheran-Church-152900184724030/ and the service bulletin for Frank's funeral will be available on the church website at www.crossofchristhouston.org.

