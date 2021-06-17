Frank Joseph Schneider

BURNSVILLE, MN - Frank Joseph Schneider, 77, of Minneapolis and formerly of La Crosse, WI died peacefully on June 12, 2021.

Frank was born in Washington, D.C. on April 16, 1944. He attended Central H.S. lettering as a percussion band member and the U of WI, Madison where he earned his degree in electrical engineering. In 1969, Frank was drafted into the U.S. Army. After Basic training he was transferred to and stationed at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds where he worked on testing new weapon systems. There, he earned the National Defense Service Medal. Frank was an avid boater, spending many hours on his houseboat, Free To Be, where he could be found cruising the Mississippi and St. Croix Rivers. He was proud of his work in the telecom industry, as a pioneer in the internet service provider space.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (Fitzpatrick); parents: Frank and Gertrude Schneider; in-laws: Edward and Eleanor Fitzpatrick. He is survived by his son, Tuan (Kay) Schneider of Eagan, MN; daughter, Kim (Joby) Cantalamessa of Pgh, PA; brother, Robert (Lieu) Schneider of Chino Hills, CA; five grandchildren: Lan, Lillian, Grant, Carson, and Cristian; sister-in-law, Jane (Tom) Steidl of Madison, WI; brother-in-law, John (Mary) Fitzpatrick of La Crosse; nieces and nephews: Yenly (Glenn), Skip (Brian), Will, Andrew (Jenni), Molly (Seth), Caitlin (Matt), Colleen and Patrick (Merritt); Extended family: Quazi, Fatima, Suad, Nasra, Rahma, Raheem and Rasheed Aboney.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Lakewood Cemetery Garden Mausoleum, 3600 Hennepin Ave. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life reception proceeding the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children's Home Society of MN, 1605 Eustis St., St. Paul, MN 55108.