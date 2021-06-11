Franklin Lyle Tunks

On the evening of June 2, 2021, Frank passed away at home in Camp Douglas, WI from natural causes. He was with his wife and son. Frank was 84 years old.

Frank was born on his Grandparents farms in Monroe County on January 12, 1937. He was the first son of Lyle and Viola Tunks.

At a young age he went to live with his Grandparents Joseph and Josephine Glumske on their farm in Hoffman's Corner. He talked about his going hunting and fishing with his grandfather. He would laugh about going out to get the cows and how he would stop by the smokehouse and grabbing a couple of hotdogs to take with him. He said growing up with his grandpa was the best time of his life. Frank said his grandfather told him "Frank learn everything you can because you will need it in life" and learn he did, he maintained his home and vehicles himself.

Frank married Marveline Stanek on August 30, 1958, and moved to Kenosha in 1959. He went to work for American Motors and did side jobs also to provide for his family. He retired from American Motors, but he never forgot the people he met there and the experiences he had. Frank enjoyed life and all it had to offer.

If a family member needed something they both would do what they could to give it to them, rather it be a coat for confirmation or Christmas gifts for the children because all they could afford is coloring books for the kids. He didn't always have an ear but when it was important, he was there. His nephew would call him "Uncle Frankie" because Francis always knew he could go to him for help and talk.

He had touched many people in his life, he loved to talk to people; he would pick up a conversation with someone he never had seen before and walk away like lifetime friends. By the examples and values, he had shown his children and grandchildren he will continue to touch people's lives.

Frank is preceded in death by Lyle and Viola Tunks (parents), Joseph and Josephine Glumske (grandparents), Terresa Tunks (daughter), Debra Tunks (daughter in-law), Frances Williams (nephew), Norma Tunks (sister), Cathy Cruz (sister) and Doug Monroe (nephew), Rudolph and Mava Stanek (parent in-laws), Robert Stanek (brother in-law), Rudy Stanek (brother in-law) and Marcella Williams (sister-law).

Frank is survived by Marveline Tunks (wife); his four children: Joseph, Ronald (Connie), Veronica (Raleigh) Rhodes and Robert (Maria); his four siblings: Charles (Kathy), Joyce Finn, Steve (Dawn), and Linda Fitsimmons; nine grandchildren: Diane, Joseph Jr., Phillis, Kyle, A.J, Carly, Nichol, Zachary, Braelynn, Ryan and 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

To all his doctors, nurses and physical therapy group who had taken care of him through the years; Thank you A special thanks to Dr. Erickson.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, 12:30 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Father Samuel C. McCarty will officiate. Burial will be in the Mount Tabor Catholic Cemetery.

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday at the funeral home from 11:30 AM until the time of the service. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com