Franz Schubert
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Franz Schubert

LACROSSE - Franz Schubert, 86, of La Crosse, passed away at his home on Monday, December 6, 2021, with his family at his bedside.

He was born on March 4, 1935, in Winona, Minnesota to Carl and Helen (Widen) Schubert. He graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1953. Franz attended Case University, Cincinnati and the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, before graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Franz specialized in structural engineering and also fire safety and had been employed at Carl Schubert and Associates and Ebner's Construction, both in La Crosse, then for the State of Wisconsin in Madison, before ending his career at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

He married Rea Stark on January 18, 1958, in La Crosse. They enjoyed traveling and exploring the beauty of new places, especially throughout New England while in Massachusetts and during a number of relaxed times in Hawaii after their return to La Crosse in 1997. Franz was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in La Crosse. He loved spending time with family and friends, and cooking meals/treats to bring to those he visited. He appreciated the beauty of nature, and enjoyed fishing, hunting and especially scenic drives and walks through gardens with his wife. Franz will be remembered most for his extreme love of life and of his wife, family and friends.

Franz is survived by his two sons: Pete (Joan) Schubert of Baton Rouge, LA and Kurt (Kathy) Schubert of Madison, WI; a daughter, Jenny (Jon) Podevels of Abbortsford, WI; eight grandchildren, Adam Schubert, Matt Schubert, Brynn (Matt) Smith, Collin Schubert, Clayton Schubert, Jory Podevels, Nikki (Tyler) Hoernke, and Payton Podevels; two great-granddaughters, Reese Smith and Riley Podevels; and also by his sister, Gretchen (Will) Van Ert and brother, Fritz Schubert. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Rea; parents, and brother, Karl.

There will be no service at this time. A private family gathering will be held at a later day. Memorials may be directed to First Congregational Church, La Crosse WI; Viterbo University, Fine Arts Center; La Crosse Public Library or may be sent to Jenny Podevels, PO Box 238, Abbotsford WI, 54405. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Franz was so thankful for the loving care given to him by the people of Gunderson Lutheran Hospice Care, his caregiver and neighbors, and for the comfort, and prayers by the wonderful people of First Congregational Church.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ralph Bates
January 16, 2022
I have known Franz since Kindergarten at Training School, Junior High, High School and have many enjoyable and fond memories during those formative years. After High School went our separate ways, but Franz will always be remembered and recalled with many numerous recollections. My condolences to the Schubert family. Allan Schilling
Allan Schilling
Classmate
December 13, 2021
My sympathy to Franz's family. We were classmates. We used to have many good times with the gals & guys. Class of 53 was a good one. My sister Joan was a classmate of Gretchen, and my brother Burt was a classmate of Fritz. Sympathy to friends and family.
Nelson-Kupferschmid Net & George
Classmate
December 12, 2021
I did some painting for Franz throughout the years. I liked the conversations we had. I always thought he was a pretty interesting guy. Sorry for your loss.
Todd English
Friend
December 12, 2021
Hello to Peter,Kurt, and Jenny, I am sorry for your loss. I will miss Uncle Franz and remember times on the river with Franz, my dad, Uncle Carl. Give me a call at 608-668-9098.
James Erickson
Family
December 12, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family, Franz was a good man and I enjoyed duck hunting with him on occasion.
James Snodgrass
Friend
December 12, 2021
