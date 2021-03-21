Fred T. Wakeen

My dear friend and partner "joined the angels" Thursday, March 18, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.

He was born Jan. 29, 1943, to Helen and Fayz. He attended St. James Elementary and graduated from Logan High School in 1961. He was involved in many business ventures and partnerships including Men's Club, Hungry Peddler, the Village (VSC). Closest to his heart was the evolving establishment of Guys and Dolls, Le Cue Club, and eventually naming it Fayze's after his father, which grew to be a landmark restaurant in La Crosse. One day he decided to make Talame buns and the rest is history!

Fred married Deb DeKeyser Oct. 14, 1983, in Las Vegas, where they enjoyed many vacations with friends and family. They had a great run together, it wasn't always smooth, but they always had each other's back.

He retired from the restaurant in 2008 and he had varied interests. He enjoyed golf and collecting, but his absolute favorite was playing cards with the guys. He didn't talk much about wins and losses but he could tell you who had which hand for every round of the evening.

Another passion was preparing and sharing food with friends and family. Fred liked to learn as much as he could about his Lebanese heritage through food. He would try anything from pickling to bread-making, and he had many successes!

Fred was a man of few words. He was practical, hard-working and patient, and as a friend once told him, "You don't say much, but when you do it really counts!" This was one way he gained the respect and affection of so many. His quiet way of going about listening and solving problems was greatly appreciated. And Fred enjoyed a good story, often laughing at his own joke before he could deliver the punchline! His laugh and full-sized grin are remembered by those who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Deb; and brothers, Jerry (Bev), Bernie, Denny; and sister, Gloria. Also, nieces, Debbie, Karla, and Tracey; and nephews, Nick and Chris (Lynnie).

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Jean; and niece, Maria.

We will have an event to celebrate Fred's life from 3 to 6 p.m. April 25, at the Back Dock at the Freighthouse. It was Fred's wish to provide food and drink for his friends and family one more time. It will be outside to allow for safety in gathering. We hope you will join us and share your stories! The Dickinson Family Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of gifts, Fred would want you to donate to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.