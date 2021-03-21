Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Fred T. Wakeen
FUNERAL HOME
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
1425 Jackson St
La Crosse, WI

Fred T. Wakeen

My dear friend and partner "joined the angels" Thursday, March 18, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.

He was born Jan. 29, 1943, to Helen and Fayz. He attended St. James Elementary and graduated from Logan High School in 1961. He was involved in many business ventures and partnerships including Men's Club, Hungry Peddler, the Village (VSC). Closest to his heart was the evolving establishment of Guys and Dolls, Le Cue Club, and eventually naming it Fayze's after his father, which grew to be a landmark restaurant in La Crosse. One day he decided to make Talame buns and the rest is history!

Fred married Deb DeKeyser Oct. 14, 1983, in Las Vegas, where they enjoyed many vacations with friends and family. They had a great run together, it wasn't always smooth, but they always had each other's back.

He retired from the restaurant in 2008 and he had varied interests. He enjoyed golf and collecting, but his absolute favorite was playing cards with the guys. He didn't talk much about wins and losses but he could tell you who had which hand for every round of the evening.

Another passion was preparing and sharing food with friends and family. Fred liked to learn as much as he could about his Lebanese heritage through food. He would try anything from pickling to bread-making, and he had many successes!

Fred was a man of few words. He was practical, hard-working and patient, and as a friend once told him, "You don't say much, but when you do it really counts!" This was one way he gained the respect and affection of so many. His quiet way of going about listening and solving problems was greatly appreciated. And Fred enjoyed a good story, often laughing at his own joke before he could deliver the punchline! His laugh and full-sized grin are remembered by those who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Deb; and brothers, Jerry (Bev), Bernie, Denny; and sister, Gloria. Also, nieces, Debbie, Karla, and Tracey; and nephews, Nick and Chris (Lynnie).

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Jean; and niece, Maria.

We will have an event to celebrate Fred's life from 3 to 6 p.m. April 25, at the Back Dock at the Freighthouse. It was Fred's wish to provide food and drink for his friends and family one more time. It will be outside to allow for safety in gathering. We hope you will join us and share your stories! The Dickinson Family Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of gifts, Fred would want you to donate to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dickinson Family Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Fred was a really good guy and had a great personality. One time long ago a big football player was going to beat up my brother & me both at the same time. We went to the alley behind the Madrigal Bar on 3rd street and in about 2 minutes we had the big guy on the ground & under control. Then Fred intervened and said ITS NOTWOTH IT GUYS ! So the fight stopped. That was a good intevention by Fred. As a young boy with a rare quarter in my pocket, I went into Wakeens Grocery near St James Grade School and Fazy Wakeen served me a chocolate milk & donut. I thought I was in heaven, and was always treated good by Fazy & Fred. They were excellent people !
Michael P. Riley (from La Crosse, WI)
School
March 15, 2022
I grew up a block away from Wakeen's grocery. Played hide-and-go-seek and other games with Fred's brother Denny in the Wakeen grocery store basement, their grandmother made the BEST stuffed peppers across the alley from us. Wonderful family, every one of them, will miss you Fred. Jack Duresky
Jack Duresky
Friend
September 17, 2021
Godspeed Wakeen family.uncle Eddie mentioned you a few times.
Michael Nielsen 126 kwaterski nephew
Other
August 12, 2021
Deb, we are thinking of you. Cherish all the wonderful memories.
Terry & Dawn Lewis
April 8, 2021
My life friend
Ron s.
March 24, 2021
Fred was a very nice man ! I remember a very long time ago, I went to St James Grade School and would stop at Wakeen's Grocery Store. Both Fred & Mr Wakeen were very kind to me. Mike Riley at Cedarburg, WI. Rest in Peace Fred and we see you soon, but not yet.
Michael P Riley
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results