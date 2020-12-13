Frederick Jules Brown

Frederick Jules Brown, 65, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Fred graduated from Fennimore High School and earned a BA from St. Olaf College.

Fred's warm, engaging personality made him a favorite with everyone he met. His work at the Freight House Restaurant in La Crosse, Oshkosh Boat Club, Seven Bridges Restaurant in Onalaska, and Fred's long-time employment as a salesman for Frank Liquor Co., afforded many the opportunity to know and love him.

Fred was an avid hunter and fisherman and excelled at both. He loved boating and fishing on the Mississippi River, and duck hunting in the swamps and sloughs of the Wisconsin River. He was a first-rate card player, a fine golfer, an exceptional marksman, an ardent traveler, and a crossword fanatic. His friendly, outgoing demeanor, his sense of humor, and his warm personality made Fred a joy to be around. No one enjoyed socializing more than Fred Brown, earning him the nickname, Downtown Freddy Brown. If you met him once, you were considered a friend. His family and multitude of friends provided him great support throughout his illness.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Cleora and Richard Brown of Fennimore. He is survived by his brother, James "Jim" Brown and sister-in-law, Jennifer, of Brownsville, Minn., and their daughter, Fred's beloved niece, Julia Brown, of New York City.

No visitation or service is being planned at this time due to COVID. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online condolences can be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com. If you wish, memorials can be sent to the family in care of the funeral home at 200 West Ave. So., La Crosse, Wis., 54601.