Frederick Jules Brown
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Frederick Jules Brown

Frederick Jules Brown, 65, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Fred graduated from Fennimore High School and earned a BA from St. Olaf College.

Fred's warm, engaging personality made him a favorite with everyone he met. His work at the Freight House Restaurant in La Crosse, Oshkosh Boat Club, Seven Bridges Restaurant in Onalaska, and Fred's long-time employment as a salesman for Frank Liquor Co., afforded many the opportunity to know and love him.

Fred was an avid hunter and fisherman and excelled at both. He loved boating and fishing on the Mississippi River, and duck hunting in the swamps and sloughs of the Wisconsin River. He was a first-rate card player, a fine golfer, an exceptional marksman, an ardent traveler, and a crossword fanatic. His friendly, outgoing demeanor, his sense of humor, and his warm personality made Fred a joy to be around. No one enjoyed socializing more than Fred Brown, earning him the nickname, Downtown Freddy Brown. If you met him once, you were considered a friend. His family and multitude of friends provided him great support throughout his illness.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Cleora and Richard Brown of Fennimore. He is survived by his brother, James "Jim" Brown and sister-in-law, Jennifer, of Brownsville, Minn., and their daughter, Fred's beloved niece, Julia Brown, of New York City.

No visitation or service is being planned at this time due to COVID. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online condolences can be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com. If you wish, memorials can be sent to the family in care of the funeral home at 200 West Ave. So., La Crosse, Wis., 54601.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
19 Entries
fred was my roommate at st olaf, i loved him. fred and i spent an internship for one month in wash dc
doug .anderson
March 15, 2021
i loved fred. he was my roommate at st olaf. we had a unique bond
doug anderson
January 19, 2021
Jennifer, Jim & Julia, My thoughts and prayers are with you.
I only met Fred Ed (as you introduced him), a couple times but I agree he was full of fun and you have great memories of to hold close, may they soften your loss.
Judie Moyer
Friend
December 19, 2020
My sincerest sympathy, Jim. So many wonderful times with your family are remembered with great affection. Fred was certainly a very special person to everyone that knew him. Great memories.
John Beutel
Friend
December 14, 2020
Jim and family,

I was very saddened to hear about Fred. Even though it has been years since we all lived in our old neighborhood, I still think of you and Fred fondly. As we get older, the long time friends we had in our youth become great memories.
Your old friend and classmate,
Maxine Rosemeyer Patchin
Maxine Patchin
Friend
December 14, 2020
Downtown Freddy Brown....you sure are going to be missed more than words can describe. We'll never forget your warm laugh or that mischievous smile!! We had some great times and now have irreplaceable memories. You were a true friend and the world was so much better and brighter with you in it. Rest easy my friend - you will never be forgotten.
Clay and Teri Callen
Friend
December 14, 2020
Fred was a great guy. I haven't seen him since high school. He was a year behind me, but we spent a lot of time together when he and his friends would pile in my car and we would ride around. Jim, I am sorry for your loss.
Donna Grimme
Friend
December 14, 2020
Sorry to hear of this. Brother Jim and I were classmates and friends and knew Fred as well. My sympathy to the family.
Mike Shields
Friend
December 13, 2020
Freddy will always hold a special place in my heart....Love
Anita Moris
Friend
December 13, 2020
Jim, Jennifer and Julia, we will miss Freddy for so many things....dining, drinking, boating, etc. He was one of our best friends for so very long. So very sorry for your loss. He will be missed so much.
Joe and Bette Bilskemper
December 13, 2020
Fred Brown was one of a kind friend. Him and I connected on being from Fennimore. He was in the same class in high school as my older brother so we knew and shared stories of the past. Thank you for the fun and laughter. Rest in peace my friend.
Suzette Everson
Friend
December 13, 2020
I worked with Fred at Frank Liquor. He was always fun to be around.When I saw him at meetings or on a work trip, he always had a story for me. He will be missed.
Duane Berger
Coworker
December 13, 2020
Worked with Fred at the Freighthouse and the write-up is written perfectly. He was one of the most intelligent, fun and overall great guys to have known. He introduced me to the BWCA many years ago and he always remembered that trip with Chip and Woody. May it always be a “Great Day for a White Wedding”in heaven for you Fred. Thanks for all the great times
Steve Weibel
Friend
December 12, 2020
I will cherish the memories of watching the Badger Basketball and Packer Games at John's with Freddy. Such a class act and friend to all he came in contact with. He will be so missed by the downtown community. God speed Freddy. Rest easy my friend.
Ty Birkholz
Friend
December 12, 2020
Jim and Jennifer,
So very sad to hear of Fred. He is an amazing person and so very humbled to be able to call him a good friend. I would like to say to you two...You are amazing and should be very proud on the taking care of Fred through this unfair and suffering time. I treasure the times with Fred and all the memories that were created. My folks wanted me to express their sadness with you as well. When Fred took my Dad and myself up to The Quetico back in the 80's after going through the trip my Dad said " That was the finest outdoor experience I have ever had." Like many things Fred did for many people it was another feather in his hat.
Someday soon I would love to get together with the both of you.
Be Well and Stay Well.
Jim Kube
Friend
December 12, 2020
Always a friend and gentleman! I so enjoyed partying with you over the years on the river and, of course, downtown. I never did collect on our Packer/ Viking wager! I guess I will have to wait until we meet again. Hope they serve prime rib and lobster in heaven! RIP Fred!
Carla Kutter
Friend
December 11, 2020
Fred was one of my best pals in our earlier lives and I’m proud to have had him in my wedding. Fond memories of fishing in Canada (and with you too, bro Jim), HS basketball, euchre, Wauzeka, Lacrosse Octoberfest, etc. A good man now belongs to the ages. May there be ducks and walleyes in heaven.
Ron Wood
Friend
December 11, 2020
Thanks for the memories Fred. I will miss laughing with you.
Sue Harper
Friend
December 11, 2020
we haven't seen Fred for a long time but everything that I read about his personality and his love of ducks and fish were Fred to a tee. He was a good friend in high school and anytime we got to be with him was special.
Mike Shaw
Friend
December 11, 2020
