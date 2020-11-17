Frederick Carl Huhn

Frederick Carl Huhn, 84, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, after suffering a stroke. He was surrounded by his loving family. Fred was born at home Sept. 3, 1936, on the family farm in Bangor, to Karl and Viola (Schafer) Huhn. In his younger years, he attended Rockland Elementary and in seventh grade he attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church School. During his school years, Fred was very active in 4-H. He graduated from Bangor High School in 1954. In July 1959, Fred was drafted and served in the U.S. Army until 1961. On Aug. 21, 1965, Fred married Marilyn Beitlich. Fred and Marilyn did a lot of traveling in their 55 years of marriage, traveling throughout Europe and the U.S. They also spent over 20 years wintering in Arizona with many Minnesota and Wisconsin friends.

Fred spent most of his life in banking, starting at First National Bank La Crosse (Norwest), then Houston State Bank, and finally retired in 1999 from Rushford State Bank. All told, he spent 40 years in the banking industry. He took great joy in helping his customers be successful and loved talking to all of them, many that he still had meaningful relationships with up to his last days. He was very involved in the Houston community, being on boards like Houston Housing Authority (45 years), Houston School Board, Houston Hoedown, Houston Ambulance, Houston City Council, Houston Chamber of Commerce, Houston County Bankers, ABLE, and the Houston Nursing Home. He loved the community of Houston and will leave a lasting legacy that he helped build along with other great Houstonians.

Fred loved spending time with his family and friends, going to Packer games, playing euchre, fishing, auctions, playing practical jokes, going to coffee, and any reason to socialize. Special memories of times spent with him will be treasured forever.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn, of 55 years; three children, Jonathan (Karen) Huhn of Hudson, Wis., Jennifer (Mike) Tripp of Plymouth, Minn., and Heidi (Steve) Thompson of Houston, Minn; seven grandchildren, Connor and Garrett Huhn, Lauren (Morgan) Barth, Maria Tripp, and Kate, Sydney, and Jane Thompson; one sister, Karen Betts; and one sister-in-law, Shirley Huhn; as well as his many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Karl and Viola (Schafer) Huhn; his sisters, Elaine Haggerty, La Vonne Young; and one brother, Carl Jr.

Friends may call in a drive through visitation from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston. If you are attending the visitation please enter the church parking lot from the north and drive under the awning where the family will greet you. A private funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday. There will be a link created which can be found on Fred's obituary page when it becomes available at hofffuneral.com. Please use all COVID safety precautions during the visitation and funeral. Memorials received will be used to purchase a bench in honor of Fred's many years of active service on the Hoedown committee.