Frederick Schubert, Sr.

Frederick Schubert, Sr., 83, of La Crosse, WI passed away peacefully on December 13, 2021.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022 at First Congregational Church, 2503 Main Street La Crosse, WI with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Frederick's full obituary can be viewed at couleecremation.com.