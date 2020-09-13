Frederick W. von Fischer Jr.

Frederick William von Fischer Jr., 88, passed away Wednesday, Sept 9, 2020. Fred was born Sept. 3, 1932, in Springfield, Minn., to Frederick A. and Martha M. (Bauch) von Fischer.

He was raised in Springfield and graduated from Springfield High in 1949. He went to SDSU in Brookings, S.D., where he received his pharmacy degree in 1955. Most of his career was spent in the Winona, Minn., and La Crosse area. He was the owner of Holmen Drug, in Holmen, from 1974-1992. In 2004, Fred and his wife, Ardis, moved to Dakota County.

Fred enjoyed his many friends and family, singing in various choirs, and following the Twins and Vikings. He was a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society for 50 years, singing with choruses and Barbershop Quartets in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Arizona.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son; and brothers, Robert and Charles. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ardis; daughter, Lynette (Gary) Matz of Alexandria, Va.; son, Kent (Mary) of St. Paul; grandsons, David (Kara) and Andy (Brooke); great-grandchildren, Lucy, Parker, and Wesley; sister, Anne (James) Pierson of Brainerd, Minn.; many nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will not be held at this time. Memorial donations can be made to Christiania Lutheran Church, Lakeville, Minn.

Arrangements are with the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home.