Fredrick Mehlum
FUNERAL HOME
Vosseteig Funeral Home and Crematory - Westby
708 S. Main St.
Westby, WI

Fredrick Mehlum

WESTBY - Fredrick Mehlum, age 66, of Westby, passed away suddenly at the home he lived in his entire life on Monday, April 4, 2022. Fred was born on August 27, 1955, to Walter and Clara (Evenson) Mehlum.

He graduated from Westby High School in 1974 and began driving a cement truck for Knitt Construction Co. in Viroqua. Later, he worked for many years as a custodian at Westby Elementary School. He also assisted with his father's auto repair garage, tow-truck service, and tobacco growing.

Fred's passion was stock car racing. He volunteered his services at racetracks all around the region. He was proud of his name "Stop-Go" referring to the signs he held to direct race drivers exiting the pit area. He was kind hearted, liked to laugh and tease, and especially loved dogs.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brothers: Jerome (Linda) of Hartford, WI and Gary (Mary Fellows) of Delmar, NY; nieces: Cassie Mehlum and Marissa Mehlum; and nephew, Mike Mehlum.

A Celebration of Fred's Life was held from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Apr. 13, 2022.
