Fredrick Elmo Sorenson

RIPON - Fredrick Elmo Sorenson, age 71, of Ripon, WI formerly of LaCrosse, WI, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022, due to Covid Pneumonia.

Survivors include his spouse, Janet Sorenson; three children: Mary (Adrian) Wruck, Peter Sorenson and Angela (Joe) Hoeppner; six grandchildren and sister, Sylvia Stephens.

