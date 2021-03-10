Menu
Gail Ione Olson
Gail Ione Olson

HOLMEN -- Gail Ione Olson, 81, of Holmen was called home to rock the babies late Wednesday evening, March 3, 2021. She was first born to Leonard and Ethel Johnson of Fredrick, Wis. Gail married William E. Olson in Siren, Wis., and they were married for over 60 years.

In her spare time she enjoyed soft country and bluegrass at the music festivals she traveled to with William. Her hobbies also included baking, jigsaw puzzles, counting cross stitch and mostly saying "I love you" and "feel a hug."

Gail is survived by her daughter, Michelle Emmons; sons, Troy (Jenny) Olson, Ross (Angela) Olson and Daniel Stumlin; grandchildren, Carissa (Lawrence) Moore, Brandan (Caitlin) Bellamy, Austin (Angel) Bellamy, Dustin Bellamy, Zoee Miyashita, Allie Olson, Brandon Olson, Trevor Olson, Ashton Olson; great-grandchildren, Bennett Bellamy, Avery Bellamy; sister, Laurie Friegan; and many other relatives and friends.

Gail is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Leonard "Teddy" Johnson Jr., Larry Johnson.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Coulee Region Cremation Group
133 Mason St, Onalaska, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
One of our school Moms, one of the very best ever, loved by all! You were already an angel and now you have your wings. Thank you for all you did for us over the years!
Michael Schindler
March 11, 2021
So sorry I did not call more often I feel bad My thoughts and prays are with your family
Carol Salomonsen
March 10, 2021
