Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gale W. Oldenburg
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent
111 South Oak St.
La Crescent, MN

Gale W. Oldenburg

On Thursday, March 11, 2021, Gale W. Oldenburg, loving husband and father, passed away with his family by his side at Gundersen Health System. He was born June 24, 1953, in La Crosse to Gary and Rita Oldenburg. He had one brother, Puck (Lisa). He attended La Crescent High School and continued his education at Southeast Technical College.

He married his lifetime love, Karen, July 15 1972. Together they had three children, Michael (Sara) Oldenburg of West Salem, Kerry (Jeff) Jerue of La Crescent, Minn., and Ashley Oldenburg of Onalaska. He also had five cherished grandkids, Peyton, Logan, Lily, Karson, and Camron. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rita.

Gale had a passion for people and adventure. He was always there with his great sense of humor and a story to tell. He was the proud owner of Septic Pro and valued his customer relationships that he made over the years. Gale enjoyed traveling with his family in his early years, to many ski destinations and then later to warm winter getaways. He enjoyed skiing, snowmobiling, ATV riding, sports, hiking, and being outdoors. Recently, he enjoyed visits with his grandkids, to hear about their days and offer daily advice.

A special Thank You to the Critical Care Unit for their loving care and support.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at the Schumacher Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crescent, and a private Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, at the Church of the Crucifixion. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent
111 South Oak St., La Crescent, MN
Mar
19
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Church of the Crucifixion
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
17 Entries
I first met Gale when he and Karen bought an A-Frame at Big Powderhorn. I was his Realtor first, then a friend second. I loved seeing them when they came up north. I will never forget the kindness and encouragement Gale had when he spent an entire afternoon teaching my oldest son how to ski at Big Powderhorn. Gale was patient and loving to everyone he met, a great guy who will be sadly missed. He was truly a family man and a hard worker, there were many lessons to learn from his fair heart, he had a way of looking at things from all sides. I'll miss his laughter and friendship.
Arlene Schneller
Friend
June 22, 2021
Gale and I graduated high school together and we were long time friends. Our daughters were the same age and we enjoyed sharing stories of similar family activities. One year they let us stay at their ski cabin up north. Our deepest sympathies go out to Karen and the family. Gale was a wonderful man.
Rebecca Faas
Friend
March 28, 2021
I saw this & it just took my breath away & brought a tear to my eye. I will always remember his family stories with a smile on his face & a chuckle here & there....I enjoyed hearing them just as much as he enjoyed telling them, reliving them again. I hope in the days ahead you all will find peace & solace remembering him through those wonderful stories so he'll be with you always. Hugs & prayers to you all.
Caryn Stenslien
Friend
March 28, 2021
Gary was one of Earl and Sylvia Seatons visitors. When he or Jeff came they lit up. He was friendly, humorous, polite and a nice person. I was sad to see his passing.
Libda Tikal Gasper
March 23, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of Gale's passing. Our thoughts are with all of you during this difficult time. Tell his stories often and he will stay in your hearts.
Terry and Ken Visger
March 19, 2021
karen and family. so sorry to hear of gale,s passing. he put up a hard fight for many years. our thoughts and prayers are with the family. george and carol johnston
george johnston
Acquaintance
March 19, 2021
Prayers and sympathy to your family during this difficult time. Remembering many good times when our boys were growing up and playing baseball together. Gale was an awesome coach! Very sad to hear the news of his passing. Rest in peace, Gale.
Ron and Sue Baker
March 18, 2021
So sorry to hear about Gales passing. I won't forget his energy, his great stories/jokes, his contagious laughter and most importantly, his friendship. I am deeply sorry for your loss.
Dan Dahlquist
Friend
March 18, 2021
Thinking of all of you at this very sad time.
Steve and Mary Jo Mickschl
Mary Mickschl
Neighbor
March 17, 2021
Our family is deeply saddened by the loss of Gale, our prayers are with you. We have so many good memories of Gale, my dad was his friend, he was such a funny guy , we enjoyed family ski trips to Colorado, Michigan, and mount lacrosse
Kelly Ortiz (Niebeling)
March 17, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Gale. My hubby remembers him as one heck of a football player. God bless!
Tom and Mo Breuer
Acquaintance
March 16, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about your loss. May God give you peace, comfort and strength as you go through this difficult time. We will be praying for all of you.
Dave & Julie Dahl
Friend
March 16, 2021
Iam so Sorry for your Families loss, you will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Todd and Laura(kramer) Delaney
Friend
March 16, 2021
Sending hugs and prayers and love ❤
Vicki Larson
Family
March 14, 2021
Although it was never a good time having our septic pumped it was always a great time visiting with Gale and hearing his words of wit and wisdom. Our sympathies to Karen and the entire family. Bob and Jackie Colby
Jackie Colby
March 14, 2021
Scott, Erin, Alexis Oldenburg
March 14, 2021
So sorry to learn of Gales passing. I remember him so well when he and my children used to play together when we lived next to Leone and Guy.
Carol Rendler
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 17 of 17 results