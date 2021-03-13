Gale W. Oldenburg

On Thursday, March 11, 2021, Gale W. Oldenburg, loving husband and father, passed away with his family by his side at Gundersen Health System. He was born June 24, 1953, in La Crosse to Gary and Rita Oldenburg. He had one brother, Puck (Lisa). He attended La Crescent High School and continued his education at Southeast Technical College.

He married his lifetime love, Karen, July 15 1972. Together they had three children, Michael (Sara) Oldenburg of West Salem, Kerry (Jeff) Jerue of La Crescent, Minn., and Ashley Oldenburg of Onalaska. He also had five cherished grandkids, Peyton, Logan, Lily, Karson, and Camron. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rita.

Gale had a passion for people and adventure. He was always there with his great sense of humor and a story to tell. He was the proud owner of Septic Pro and valued his customer relationships that he made over the years. Gale enjoyed traveling with his family in his early years, to many ski destinations and then later to warm winter getaways. He enjoyed skiing, snowmobiling, ATV riding, sports, hiking, and being outdoors. Recently, he enjoyed visits with his grandkids, to hear about their days and offer daily advice.

A special Thank You to the Critical Care Unit for their loving care and support.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at the Schumacher Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crescent, and a private Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, at the Church of the Crucifixion. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.