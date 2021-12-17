Gale D. Reublin

VIROQUA - Gale D. Reublin, age 102, of Viroqua passed away Monday, December 13, 2021. He was born November 5, 1919, to the late Theron and Ethel (Magee) Reublin.

At 102, people would often ask, "how do you look so good for your age?" and Gale would always respond with, "never drank, never smoked, or did drugs".

Gale grew up in Gays Mills where he met his wife Loretta. Gale and Loretta were married on October 7, 1967, at the United Methodist Church in Liberty Pole and then moved to Viroqua. He dedicated his life to taking care of his wife, who was paralyzed from Polio. Together they made a great team!

In his spare time, he loved gardening, spending time outdoors, and tinkering in the basement on projects. He enjoyed taking the family on short day trips and finding someplace for lunch along the way.

When Heather was in Girl Scouts, Gale would work at Sidie Hollow Day Camp, where he was in charge of getting the fires going and clearing trails.

Besides his family, Gale loved anything with bears and dessert! It didn't matter what supper was, as long as there was dessert. Loretta's homemade peach pie was his favorite.

Gale worked for many years at Trane Company in La Crosse. When he retired, Gale became a Crossing Guard for the City of Viroqua.

Gale is survived by his daughter, Heather (Chris) Dregne; and his granddaughter, Anna Marie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 37 years, Loretta; two brothers, Paul and Kenneth; and his two sisters, Carol and Winifred. Also, an infant grandson, Daniel Chris Dregne.

Gale's family greatly appreciates the support from Norseland Nursing Home and Gundersen Hospice.

A funeral service was held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. A visitation was held from 3:00 p.m. until time of service. Gale will be laid to rest at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.