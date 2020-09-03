Gallis Martin Schmitz

NORWALK -- Gallis Martin Schmitz, 89, of rural Norwalk passed away on his farm, in the arms of his loving family, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the Nativity of The Virgin Mary Catholic Church, on St. Mary's Ridge, Wis. Father Eric Berns and Father Michael Klos and will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held beginning at 3:30 p.m. today, Sept. 3, with a prayer service and concluding visitation at 8 p.m. all at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.