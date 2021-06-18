Garett "Gary" H. Bjornstad

Garret "Gary" H. Bjornstad, 79, of Stoddard, WI and La Vernia, TX passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday June 13, 2021 in La Crosse.

A prayer service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday June 21, 2021 at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Visitation will be from 1pm until service time. Burial will follow at Coon Prairie Cemetery in Westby with military honors by the Coon Valley American Legion Post #116. For a compete obituary and to leave a condolence visit selandsfuneralhome.com.