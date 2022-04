Garnett Blaine Deters

EITZEN, Minn. -- Garnett Blaine Deters of Eitzen, La Crosse, and Eagan, Minn., died Wednesday, March 17, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date, at St. Luke's Church in Eitzen, and arrangements will be announced. To view the obituary in it's entirety or offer an online condolence please visit the funeral home's website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.