Gary F. Arentz

Gary F. Arentz, 80, of La Crosse died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Bluffview Memory Care in Holmen. He was born April 26, 1940, in La Crosse, to Franklin "Bud" and Marie "Toots" Arentz. He grew up in La Crosse and went to Logan High School and after high school he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. After his discharge Gary spent his career as a dedicated employee at G. Heileman and La Crosse Brewery. He was proud to work and retire from there after 45 years.

Gary married the love of his life, Carol Gierok, and they spent 51 beautiful years together until Carol's passing in 2013. During his life he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at the cottage with friends and family. Gary had a passion for making his Northside rounds. He was a member of the Eagles Club and the American Legion.

He is survived by three children, Dave (Julie), Audrey (Bob) Moore, and Cheryl (Don) Colburn; a daughter-in-law, Judy Arentz; eight grandkids, Joshua and Beth Colburn, Joelle and Nolan Arentz, Bailee and Dylan Moore, and Jon and Allison Arentz. In addition to his wife, Carol; he was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kevin; a granddaughter, Becky Jo; and two brothers, Freddy Butterfield and Bobby Arentz.

A gathering for family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 22, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. A private family burial will be held in the Catholic Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Gary's family would like to give a special thank-you to Bluffview Memory Care and Gundersen Hospice for their care in his time of need.