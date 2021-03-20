Menu
Gary Arentz
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Gary F. Arentz

Gary F. Arentz, 80, of La Crosse died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Bluffview Memory Care in Holmen. He was born April 26, 1940, in La Crosse, to Franklin "Bud" and Marie "Toots" Arentz. He grew up in La Crosse and went to Logan High School and after high school he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. After his discharge Gary spent his career as a dedicated employee at G. Heileman and La Crosse Brewery. He was proud to work and retire from there after 45 years.

Gary married the love of his life, Carol Gierok, and they spent 51 beautiful years together until Carol's passing in 2013. During his life he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at the cottage with friends and family. Gary had a passion for making his Northside rounds. He was a member of the Eagles Club and the American Legion.

He is survived by three children, Dave (Julie), Audrey (Bob) Moore, and Cheryl (Don) Colburn; a daughter-in-law, Judy Arentz; eight grandkids, Joshua and Beth Colburn, Joelle and Nolan Arentz, Bailee and Dylan Moore, and Jon and Allison Arentz. In addition to his wife, Carol; he was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kevin; a granddaughter, Becky Jo; and two brothers, Freddy Butterfield and Bobby Arentz.

A gathering for family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 22, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. A private family burial will be held in the Catholic Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Gary's family would like to give a special thank-you to Bluffview Memory Care and Gundersen Hospice for their care in his time of need.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Great husband to my best pal Carol. Many wonderful memories with you, Carol, Kevin, David, Audrey (Becky Jo) and Cherylynn. All my love to the Arentz Family
Kathy Viner
Family
September 2, 2021
so many great memories with Carol and Gary. they are together again and will be watching over the families. cherish the memories and know they loved all of you deeply.
Patricia Smith (Patty Arentz)
Family
March 21, 2021
I have fond memories of the talks we had. So sorry for your loss
Charlotte Stauffer
Neighbor
March 20, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Jackie & Gene Bonner
Family
March 20, 2021
Julie and family I´m so sorry, thoughts and prayers with you all
Tami Starr
March 20, 2021
so sorry for your loss. we have MANY MANY WONDERFUL memories of Gary & Carol-will cherish forever!!!!
rita reps
Friend
March 20, 2021
