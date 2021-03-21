Menu
Gary D. Johansen
Gary D. Johansen

HOLMEN -- Gary D. Johansen, of Holmen succumbed to the ravages and complications of Alzheimer's disease, Thursday, March 18, 2021, a month before his 76th birthday. His journey with Alzheimer's started nine years ago throughout which he was lovingly cared for by his wife of 27 years, until his death at home.

Gary was an avid bow-hunter and outdoors-man, enjoying the camaraderie of the Badgerland Bow Hunters group. He loved traveling and hunting in western states of Wyoming and Montana. He also enjoyed helping LaVonne in her gardens and joked that he did not know anything about plants and he was just the common laborer.

During his career Gary worked at various information technology and accounting positions for G. Heileman Brewing Company, Dairyland Power and UW-L.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Marie (Loven) Johansen; sister, La Vonne Fluekiger, sister, Donna Schroeder; and grandson, Harley Myers.

He is survived by his wife, LaVonne; daughters, Sarah Casperson (Darren) and Christal Fortun (Randy); sister, Joanne Allemand; and brother, Richard Johansen (Janice) of Ames, Iowa; stepdaughter, Kara Strupp (JR); granddaughter, Ali Myers; stepgrandsons, Ryan Horstman (Jackie), Tyler Horstman (Irayna), and Jayme Horstman; great-grandson, Quinn Horstman; and many nieces and nephews.

His energetic ways and quick wit will be greatly missed.

The family wishes to thank the excellent caregivers who provided LaVonne respite and friendship over the last four years, when Gary could no longer be left alone, and who provided extra assistance and advice during Gary's final days. Thank you so very much Sherry G., Sami J., Marcia I., and Michael M.

A private ceremony is being planned.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.


Sponsored by Coulee Region Cremation Group The Gathering Place Event Center.
Prayers, sympathy, and condolences go out to all of Gary's family. Gary was a friend for 7-8 years long ago and helped us back then in many ways with house projects, advice, etc. He was always friendly and sincerely wanting to help others - a common family trait of caring and goodness. He will be remembered by us and by many. I wish the best for you all.
Rick Komperud
March 28, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Gary at UWL in Residence Life. I appreciated his positive attitude, his love of life and his adaptability. He always worked hard to save the university money with technology needs. I also enjoyed hearing about his labor of love, his home and gardens. I am so sorry LaVonne for you and your family lose.
April L Handtke
March 23, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Gary at University Centers, UW-La Crosse. We had many conversations about not only our work, but what´s important in life. His family was always first. He loved his home, the outdoors, and his truck. . My condolences to his family. He is at peace.
Cindy Curran
March 22, 2021
Gary was a great staff member at UW-La Crosse. He could always figure thing out. My condolences to LaVonne and the family.
Larry J. Ringgenberg
March 22, 2021
So sorry to hear about the passing of Gary. I worked with Gary at Dairyland Power. We were good friends. I was on the ski patrol at Mt. La Crosse and Gary would come out and ski quite often. Gary and I one time Traveled out to Colorado and went skiing at Copper Mountain. We had a great time. I lost touch with Gary after he left Dairyland and I retired. He was a good friend I am so sorry for your loss. My God watch over you and your family.
Al Lee
March 22, 2021
So sorry to read of Gary's passing. Our sincere sympathies to LaVonne, Sarah and Christal. You have many wonderful memories and Gary is at peace. God bless.
Pat and Ken Komperud
March 21, 2021
I have known Gary for many years but haven´t seen him for some time. I did hear that he had Alzheimer´s and was saddened by that. You have my prayers and know that God will comfort you and give you peace! Hello to the girls from me and Dana.
Gloria(Jandt) Granneman
March 21, 2021
