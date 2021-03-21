Gary D. Johansen

HOLMEN -- Gary D. Johansen, of Holmen succumbed to the ravages and complications of Alzheimer's disease, Thursday, March 18, 2021, a month before his 76th birthday. His journey with Alzheimer's started nine years ago throughout which he was lovingly cared for by his wife of 27 years, until his death at home.

Gary was an avid bow-hunter and outdoors-man, enjoying the camaraderie of the Badgerland Bow Hunters group. He loved traveling and hunting in western states of Wyoming and Montana. He also enjoyed helping LaVonne in her gardens and joked that he did not know anything about plants and he was just the common laborer.

During his career Gary worked at various information technology and accounting positions for G. Heileman Brewing Company, Dairyland Power and UW-L.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Marie (Loven) Johansen; sister, La Vonne Fluekiger, sister, Donna Schroeder; and grandson, Harley Myers.

He is survived by his wife, LaVonne; daughters, Sarah Casperson (Darren) and Christal Fortun (Randy); sister, Joanne Allemand; and brother, Richard Johansen (Janice) of Ames, Iowa; stepdaughter, Kara Strupp (JR); granddaughter, Ali Myers; stepgrandsons, Ryan Horstman (Jackie), Tyler Horstman (Irayna), and Jayme Horstman; great-grandson, Quinn Horstman; and many nieces and nephews.

His energetic ways and quick wit will be greatly missed.

The family wishes to thank the excellent caregivers who provided LaVonne respite and friendship over the last four years, when Gary could no longer be left alone, and who provided extra assistance and advice during Gary's final days. Thank you so very much Sherry G., Sami J., Marcia I., and Michael M.

A private ceremony is being planned.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.