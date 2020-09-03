Menu
Pastor Gary L. Daines

WESTBY -- Pastor Gary L. Daines, 76, of Westby passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. An outdoor funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, at Sugar Creek Bible Camp. Pastor Amanda Schultz-Garcia will officiate. Guests attending are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair. A drive-by visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until noon Sunday, Sept. 6, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Pastor Daines will be laid to rest in the Bethany Sandhill Cemetery in rural La Farge, with full military honors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 3, 2020.
