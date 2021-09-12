Menu
Gary R. Thrun
Coulee Region Cremation Group
133 Mason St
Onalaska, WI

Gary R. Thrun

ONALASKA - Gary R. Thrun, 78, of Onalaska, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2021, at Benedictine Manor in La Crosse. He was born on July 9, 1943 to Edwin and Bernice Thrun. He married Carol Johnson June 29, 1968 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in La Crosse.

Gary worked at ORC Industries, La Crosse Footwear and La Crosse Brush. He enjoyed hunting with his son and friends.

He is survived by: his wife, Carol Thrun; son, Michael (Ann) Thrun; grandchildren: Lilyanne and Ava; and sister, Kathy McConaghy.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Edwin Jr.; and sister, Joan Butner.

The family would like to thank the staff at Benedictine Manor.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.

Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 12, 2021.
Sponsored by Coulee Region Cremation Group The Gathering Place Event Center.
Great picture of uncle Gary. I remember when he looked like that. He was a good guy. So sorry to all
Tom Butner
Family
September 25, 2021
