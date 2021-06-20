Menu
Gary Tiedt
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021

Gary Tiedt

LONSDALE, MN - Gary Tiedt, age 64, of Lonsdale, MN formally of Onalaska, WI died at his home unexpectedly on June 14, 2021.

He was born December 23, 1956 in Madison, WI.

Gary graduated from Onalaska High School where he excelled in many sports and enlisted in the United States Army shortly after graduation. Gary obtained a Degree in Culinary Arts and had worked at Fort McCoy as Head Chef.

Gary's hobbies included cooking, collecting antique artifacts, woodworking and reading newspapers/magazines.

Gary was preceded in death by his father Joseph Tiedt and brother Allan Tiedt.

He is survived by daughters Jessica (Bruce) Moser and Nicole (Derrick) Sailer; and five grandchildren.

Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 20, 2021.
So sorry to hear of Gary´s passing. I met Gary in Food Production class at Western Technical Institute in La Crosse Wis in the 80´s Gary was a nice guy. I am sending prayers to his family. RIP Gary
Linda
October 16, 2021
I remember Gary from middle school and high school in Onalaska. He was an all around nice guy and athletically gifted. I also remember him from the Methodist Church in town where we were confirmed in the same class. The last time I saw Gary was many yeas ago near the old Rose Street Shopko on La Crosse's northside. He had graduated from cooking school and was very enthusiastic about getting into the cooking profession. Gary was the type of person who always had time to stop and talk to someone he knew.
George Tabbert
School
June 22, 2021
My sympathy to your family. Gary was my neighbor on Dutton St. We grew up playing kickball in the street.
Linda Pierce
June 22, 2021
Our sympathies to Gary's Family. I was young when I last seen Gary. I am one of the sons of Jim Beron who was considered a brother of Gary's mom, Sally. Again, our sympathies to you all.
Terry Beron
Family
June 20, 2021
