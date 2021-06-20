Gary Tiedt

LONSDALE, MN - Gary Tiedt, age 64, of Lonsdale, MN formally of Onalaska, WI died at his home unexpectedly on June 14, 2021.

He was born December 23, 1956 in Madison, WI.

Gary graduated from Onalaska High School where he excelled in many sports and enlisted in the United States Army shortly after graduation. Gary obtained a Degree in Culinary Arts and had worked at Fort McCoy as Head Chef.

Gary's hobbies included cooking, collecting antique artifacts, woodworking and reading newspapers/magazines.

Gary was preceded in death by his father Joseph Tiedt and brother Allan Tiedt.

He is survived by daughters Jessica (Bruce) Moser and Nicole (Derrick) Sailer; and five grandchildren.

Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.