Gary Wagner
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schneider Funeral Directors
1800 East Racine Street
Janesville, WI

Gary Wagner

JANESVILLE - Gary L. Wagner, age 63, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at his home in Janesville.

A funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with Pastor Mike Dissmore officiating. Interment will be in MT. Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at THE FUNERAL HOME, and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at THE FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Schneider Funeral Directors
1800 East Racine Street, Janesville, WI
Dec
20
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Schneider Funeral Directors
1800 East Racine Street, Janesville, WI
Dec
20
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Schneider Funeral Directors
1800 East Racine Street, Janesville, WI
