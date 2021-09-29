Menu
Gayle J. Weinkauf

Gayle J. (Olsen) Weinkauf

Gayle J. (Olsen) Weinkauf, 84, of Onalaska, Wisconsin, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Gunderson Lutheran Hospital of La Crosse, WI. Gayle was born July 4, 1937 in Escanaba, MI to the late Edward and Helga Olsen. Gayle was married to the late Ronald A. Weinkauf for 46 years until his death in 2007.

She is survived by her daughter, Marcy (Mike) Ostrander, their sons: David (Miriam) and Zach. Her son, Paul (Sara) their children: Tanya, Samantha (Dayle), and Nick. Four great-grandchildren: Margot & Max, Piper, and Riley. Brothers: Wayne (Patti) Olsen, Robert (Ann) Olsen; nieces; nephews; many cousins and dear friends.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 29, 2021.
