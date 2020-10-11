Gene E. Schmeckpeper

COON VALLEY -- Gene E. Schmeckpeper, of rural Coon Valley passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at 3:45 p.m. He was born May 28, 1930, to Edward and Eleanor (Platz) Schmeckpeper. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Barre Mills. He graduated from West Salem High School and the University of Madison Agriculture Short Course.

On Sept. 1, 1954, he was united in marriage to Doloris Mundstock at St. Peter's Hamburg Lutheran Church. The next seven years they farmed with his dad, in Barre Mills and then took over the Mundstock family farm on Brinkman Ridge in rural Coon Valley, where they retired.

He is survived by his wife, Doloris; and two daughters, Lynn (Brian) Wierzbicki of West Salem, Ellen (Kevin) Semke of Coon Valley; grandchildren, Anthony (Sara) De Paolo, Adriane (Dave) Jaeger, Jamie (Chris) Schroeder, Angela (Ryan) Capwell, Abigail Wierzbicki, Kyle (Tamar) Semke, Nathan (Heidi) Semke, Erin (Bailey) Brueggen; great-grandchildren, Harper and Howard Semke, Brody, Daxon, and Austin Semke, Peyton and Easton Brueggen, Brayden and Kaia De Paolo, Sam and Lily Jaeger, Aliyah and Ayden Schroeder.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine and Maynard Niedfeldt; and stepmother, Alma (Hemker) Schmeckpeper.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Mayo Hospital in La Crosse, the Swing Bed Unit at Mayo Sparta, and the hospice nurses at Black River Falls Memorial Hospital, for their special care.

There will be no funeral services due to COVID-19. Memorials can be given to St. John's Lutheran Church in Barre Mills, or Christ St. John's Lutheran School in West Salem.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.