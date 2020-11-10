Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Genevieve Eleanor Larson

Genevieve Eleanor Larson

Genevieve Eleanor Larson, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

Strength, loving, caring. These are lessons she taught us all. She never said "Goodbye"… just "So Long." If she knew you, you were in her prayers.

Her children, Barbara (1952-1971), Steve, Brian, Chris (Julie), Sara (Michael) Taggart.

Her grandchildren, Lola (Dina) Dvorak, Megan, James (Rachael), Jennifer (Ryan) Burg, Brian Michael (Holly, fiancé), Keith, Mark (Heather, fiancé), Callie, Kristyn (Ben) Olson, Cecilia (Anthony) Ferk, Michala, Caleb, and Amber.

Great-grandchildren, Etta, Abby, Izzy and Alek, with two more on the way.

Catholic Mass and burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the start of Mass, with rosary at 9:30 a.m. Final resting place will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

The funeral Mass and rosary will be live streamed on the Cathedral YouTube Channel.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.