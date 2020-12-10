George Dewaine Clayton

RURAL HOLMEN -- George Dewaine Clayton, 50, of Rural Holmen passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Dewaine's life at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. There will be a time for visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to read the extended obituary and to share online condolences.