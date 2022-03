He was a special man. We all knew him as cousin David. He was all so dear to us. We all cherrish his memory. He will be so missed. He was always so special to us. He is now with all the other loved ones that passed on. He is so sadly missed by all that really close to him. God bless us all. Hope all is well with the other relatives. Please keep us all in your prayers. Happy holidays to all. So sad at this time of yr. and any other day. RIP David. He and all the other relatives are looking down on us. Hi to all the relatives. Blessed be his memory.

Thomas Horton Family December 12, 2021