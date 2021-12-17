George "Jeb" Bunge Griffith

George "Jeb" Bunge Griffith, of La Crosse, WI, passed away December 14, 2021, peacefully, at his home surrounded by family. He was born October, 12, 1938 in Blue Earth, MN to George and Ann (Bunge) Griffith. Though his family moved around for a number of years, as his father worked with the highway department, they settled in Caledonia, MN, where he graduated from Caledonia High School.

Jeb attended Winona State University, graduating with a degree in business. He drove truck during college, remarking that though it was not favorable for grades, it did teach time management and prioritization. He also served in the Army National Guard.

On June 26, 1971, he married Pamela Pehler. They settled in Caledonia and raised their family.

Jeb always enjoyed work and eventually struck out on his own to start numerous companies. One of these was Winnebago Software Company. Over nearly two decades, Winnebago grew to the largest library automation software company in the world, employing people around Caledonia and La Crosse, many who became lifelong friends. Jeb also started Miken Sports, a maker of revolutionary composite softball and baseball bats. He oversaw the growth of the company as it became the highest-selling manufacturer of high-end, premium bats.

Jeb enjoyed dedicating time to area boards and committees, such as the Mayo Clinic, Winona State University, the Gateway Area Boys Scouts and the Caledonia United Methodist Church, as well as many others. These organizations gave him the chance to support the community and build long-standing relationships. They also threw fun parties and let him get on the microphone.

Always curious, Jeb had many hobbies. He was infatuated with technology, cars, Harley Davidson motorcycles and boats. He loved to travel, sample different cuisines and meet people from other areas. He also enjoyed golf but admitted he did not play well. It was simply where most of his local buddies hung out. Jeb was caring, clever, industrious and a master of unique phrases to describe the mundane. He made friends quickly and held them dear.

He is survived by his wife Pamela; three children: Peter (Molly) of La Crosse, WI, Jenny (Phil) Casey of San Diego, CA and Katie (Andy) Loeffler of Bloomington, MN; seven grandchildren: Greta, Harry, Calvin, Teddy, Stella, Margot and Charlie; and two sisters: Geri (Bill) Johnson and Gwen (Paul) Brutlag; and his brother in law Nick Pehler.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father.

A private family memorial service will be held at the Caledonia United Methodist Church. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life on Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Four Seasons Community Center in Caledonia from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Due to the Christmas Season, as well as the health concerns of many who have traveled and wish to show their condolences, masks are appreciated for all attending. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association, (https:/act.alz.org), Houston County Care & Share or a charity of your choice.

