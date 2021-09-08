Menu
George W. Hanson
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

George W. Hanson

LA CROSSE - George W. Hanson, 83, of La Crosse, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Ascension Hospital in Franklin, WI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 14, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman, 530 Main St., La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Msgr. Richard Gilles will officiate. Entombment will follow in St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum in the Catholic Cemetery. To read George's entire obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman
530 Main St, La Crosse, WI
Sep
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman
530 Main St., La Crosse, WI
Sep
14
Entombment
St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum in the Catholic Cemetery
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I really appreciate the way you cared about family. Being there in the hospital room when my dad [Ray] passed meant the world to me. I will always remember your smile and gentle demeanor.
David Hanson
Family
September 14, 2021
