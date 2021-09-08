George W. Hanson

LA CROSSE - George W. Hanson, 83, of La Crosse, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Ascension Hospital in Franklin, WI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 14, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman, 530 Main St., La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Msgr. Richard Gilles will officiate. Entombment will follow in St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum in the Catholic Cemetery. To read George's entire obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.